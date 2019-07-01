Menu

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer devises brutal plan to improve Manchester United players’ fitness

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly planning harsh double training sessions to get his players’ fitness up for the season ahead.

The Norwegian tactician took over from Jose Mourinho back in December and started well before his side totally lost their way towards the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

It seems Solskjaer thinks that might partly be down to the fitness of his squad, with the Sun reporting he’s now set to give his players far more work to do in training sessions for the new season.

It remains to be seen how this will go down with the United team, with harsh methods like this often hailed as key if the team is playing well, though it can be used as a stick with which to beat the manager if things go wrong.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to get Manchester United back to their best

Solskjaer seems prepared to take this risk and Man Utd fans will hope it can work for him as the club legend may soon run out of goodwill from supporters if the team’s form doesn’t improve.

Here’s a neat summary of the Red Devils’ new schedule from Twitter account Utd Xtra:

