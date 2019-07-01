Real Madrid president prepares €220million transfer spree for Liverpool and Tottenham stars

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly ready to set aside a huge amount of money to seal the transfers of Liverpool forward Sadio Mane and Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen.

According to Diario Gol, the Spanish giants’ chief is preparing to offer a total of around €220million for the Premier League pair in a bid to majorly rebuild this Madrid squad this summer.

Real had a dire campaign last term, finishing without any major silverware and only managing to come third in La Liga.

They’ve started this summer with plenty of ambition by signing Eden Hazard from Chelsea and Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt.

And it seems Perez is ready to pump even more money into improving this team with ambitious deals for Mane and Eriksen, according to Diario Gol.

The Spurs star in particular looks a realistic target due to him being in the final year of his contract with the north London club, meaning they risk losing him on a free unless they cash in now.

Mane may be a tougher signing to bring in as Liverpool won’t be under pressure to sell, and will surely feel confident of persuading the Senegal international that he can fulfil his biggest ambitions at Anfield.