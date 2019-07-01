Meeting tomorrow: Barcelona representative set for talks with £180m superstar’s father over personal terms

Neymar’s father is reportedly set to meet with Barcelona representative Andre Cury in the city on Tuesday to try and reach an agreement on personal terms.

The Brazilian superstar has been a pivotal figure for Paris Saint-Germain since joining them in 2017, scoring 51 goals in 58 games.

That in turn has led to domestic honours, but from his injury setbacks to their inability to challenge for the Champions League, it hasn’t been an ideal switch for him.

Speculation refuses to go away over a possible return to Barcelona, and now Mundo Deportivo report, via Esporte Interativo in Brazil, that Neymar’s father and lawyer will meet with Cury on Tuesday as they look to try and reach an agreement on personal terms.

Naturally, while that will be a major breakthrough if they are able to come to an agreement, no move will materialise until the two clubs agree on a transfer fee, and so that would undoubtedly be the major stumbling block particularly if PSG have no desire to lose their talisman.

It’s emphasised in the report that Cury is merely a representative for Barcelona and will work in the interests of Neymar too, but the mere fact that the two parties are willing to sit down and discuss a possible return to the Nou Camp would suggest that there is a serious possibility it happens.

Meanwhile, the Sun report on how Neymar is reportedly willing to refuse to return for pre-season training with PSG in order to force a move to Barcelona through, and so it certainly sounds concerning from the perspective of the reigning Ligue 1 champions as a move back to Spain appears to be a real threat.

It’s noted that he could be allowed to leave for £180m, although a player exchange deal could bring that figure down significantly.