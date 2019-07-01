€80m star ready to snub TWO top clubs to complete Liverpool transfer

Liverpool may be in luck as transfer gossip involving Lille forward Nicolas Pepe crops up again from sources in France.

The Ivory Coast international just had a superb 2018/19 campaign, hitting double figures for goals and assists playing both out wide and up front.

Pepe looks an ideal fit for Liverpool’s style of play, and despite the Reds angrily denying any talks to sign him this summer, the speculation just won’t die down.

The 24-year-old is said to have the choice of three top clubs at the moment, with Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan listed as Liverpool’s rivals in the deal.

However, according to Get French Football News, the player himself currently favours a switch to LFC over other options.

Pepe could also be open to joining Inter, but it seems he’s determined to leave Ligue 1, so will not be joining PSG despite being linked as one possible replacement for Neymar.

If Liverpool can get this signing done, it could be just what’s needed to give them that bit extra in attack and wrestle the title off Manchester City next season.

It’s previously been claimed the Pepe to Liverpool transfer would cost around €80m.