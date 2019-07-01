(Photo) Rafael Benitez aims parting dig at Newcastle board as he breaks silence over exit

Former Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has released a statement on his departure from St James’ Park.

See the image in the tweet below for the Spanish tactician’s full explanation as he finally breaks his silence to explain why he decided not to sign a new contract with the club.

While Benitez’s message to Newcastle fans is a positive one, he aims a clear dig at the Magpies board over their lack of ambition.

The key line is: “I wanted to stay, but I didn’t just want to sign an extended contract, I wanted to be part of a project. Unfortunately, it became increasingly clear to me that those at the top of the Club did not share the same vision.”

Many NUFC fans would probably share his concerns, and they’ll now just have to hope they can land another big-name manager to help them out of their current situation.