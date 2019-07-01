Aaron Ramsey’s free transfer from Arsenal to Juventus becomes official today as his contract with the Gunners has now expired.

The Wales international has been known for some time to have agreed on a switch to the Serie A champions in what could be one of the best pieces of business of the summer by a club with a knack for snapping up free agents.

Ramsey has now posed on Twitter in his new club colours, and unsurprising a number of Arsenal fans are not coping well.

See some of the replies below from heartbroken Gooners as their club still looks a million miles away from replacing Ramsey or indeed signing anyone good this summer…

Trying not to cry.. wish you best luck rambo! :'( — One Love Arsenal (@1LoveArsenal) July 1, 2019

Ramsey is officially a Juventus player now 🙁 — ASG (@ahadfoooty) July 1, 2019

Goodbye Rambo… Il always love you pic.twitter.com/BGMyrBcnNl — Hasan 'Comfortably Numb' Mahmood (@Hasan_Mahmood) July 1, 2019