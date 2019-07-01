Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has reportedly held an urgent meeting with club president Florentino Perez to request the transfer of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

According to Don Balon, Zidane has responded to the transfer rumours linking Neymar with a move back to Barcelona by urging Los Blancos to bring in another big signing of their own.

Real have had a busy start to the summer with some exciting signings added to their attack in the form of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic.

However, they could still have some catching up to do with rivals Barca if they can succeed in bringing Neymar back to the Nou Camp from Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona finished a whole 19 points ahead of Madrid in La Liga last season, and have won four of the last five titles, to Real’s one.

Adding Neymar to an attack already containing Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and others would make Ernesto Valverde’s side a force to be reckoned with once again, so it’s vital Madrid can respond.

Salah has been world class for Liverpool and may well be an ideal solution for Zidane, though one imagines it would be a difficult deal to do.

The Egypt international has no reason to swap Anfield for the Bernabeu right now, with Liverpool just winning the Champions League and looking likely to add more major honours to their trophy cabinet in the near future, all whilst playing an exciting brand of football under Jurgen Klopp.