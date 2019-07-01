Terms agreed: Good news for Brendan Rodgers as Leicester City ace set to pen new deal

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has received good news as it’s reported that youngster Faiq Bolkiah will sign a new one-year deal with the Foxes.

After arriving at the King Power Stadium in February, the former Liverpool and Celtic boss enjoyed an impressive start to life with the club.

He’ll be hoping to build on that next season and continue to lead their progress in the coming months and years, while also perhaps building a long-term plan to ensure that Leicester are able to sustain their success.

That latter part has been given a boost it seems as Football Insider report that 21-year-old winger Bolkiah has agreed terms on a new contract, which will extend his stay with the Foxes for another year after his previous deal expired over the weekend.

The youngster made five appearances in the UEFA Youth League last season, while he has six caps to his name for Brunei as he will hope to kick on and make his mark for club and country in the future.

He’ll have a great chance of doing so under Rodgers, but naturally he’ll have to prove his worth to earn a chance to impress in the senior side.

Bolkiah previously came through the ranks at Chelsea, but with more opportunities and perhaps a positive feeling about his future in Leicester, by signing a new contract he has shown his intention to try and force his way into the senior squad sooner rather than later.