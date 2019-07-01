Three-way transfer scrap as Liverpool, Man Utd & Arsenal all eye £15m-rated forward

Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd have all reportedly set their sights on Borussia Dortmund ace Jacob Bruun Larsen to bolster their attacking options.

It’s questionable as to whether that is an area any of the three teams mentioned need to strengthen in truth, as they all boast world-class talent in that department.

Jurgen Klopp can call on Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, while United have Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Alexis Sanchez, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata all vying for a starting berth in the final third.

As for Arsenal, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are the first names on the team-sheet, and so it’s difficult to see why the attack would be a priority for any of the sides mentioned.

Nevertheless, The Sun report all three Premier League giants are keen on Larsen, who is rated at £15m by the Bundesliga giants, with the 20-year-old making quite the impression for club and country in recent times.

Larsen bagged three goals and three assists in 30 appearances last season, gaining experience of playing in the Champions League too.

Further, he made his debut for the senior Denmark side this year and offers versatility by being able to play on either flank or up front.

In turn, it’s easy to see why he has reportedly attracted interest from elsewhere, as it could be argued that he would be a sensible signing to add quality depth, with all three clubs in question undoubtedly harbouring ambitions of competing on multiple fronts moving forward.