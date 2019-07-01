When Chelsea hope to announce appointment of Frank Lampard as new manager

Chelsea are reportedly set to announce Frank Lampard as their new manager in the next 24 hours as a deal is said to be in place.

The Blues are searching for a new coach after Maurizio Sarri’s departure last month, as the Italian tactician returned home to take the job at Juventus.

SEE MORE: ‘Got a ban but we’ll spend more than Arsenal’ – These Chelsea fans troll rivals after Kovacic announcement

It came after a successful first year in England as he led Chelsea to a top-four finish in the Premier League as well as Europa League glory, albeit he faced plenty of scrutiny and criticism along the way for the style of play he attempted to implement.

Now though, it appears as though the Chelsea faithful are going to be delighted with their next appointment, as the Daily Mail report that club legend Lampard is expected to be announced as new Blues boss by Wednesday morning but perhaps earlier than that.

On one hand, question marks could be raised over his lack of experience at the highest level, although his impressive work at Derby County last season showed that the 41-year-old perhaps has the raw talents needed to flourish as a manager.

It ended in heartbreak for the Rams as they suffered defeat in the Championship playoffs final, but for Lampard it has seemingly put him on the radar of his former club who will now look to wrap up a deal and appoint him ahead of the start of pre-season training.

It’s added by the Mail that he is expected to put pen to paper on a three-year deal worth £4m-a-season, coupled with bonuses relating to performance.

In turn, it appears as though Lampard will be given the long-term faith of the club hierarchy given the length of the deal, as he prepares to embark on the dream job with an announcement now potentially imminent.

Given his fine work with the youngsters at Derby last season, that will count in his favour as with Chelsea’s transfer ban this summer in mind, whoever is appointed next must be able to work with the talent at their disposal at Stamford Bridge.