Real Madrid have been busy splashing out on rebuilding their squad this summer, but it could now be followed by player sales to balance the books.

The Spanish giants have already confirmed the signings of Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard, Ferland Mendy and Eder Militao this summer, with Zinedine Zidane looking to oversee an overhaul at the Bernabeu after their bitterly disappointing campaign last time out.

SEE MORE: Real Madrid president prepares €220million transfer spree for Liverpool and Tottenham stars

Having ended the season empty-handed, Los Blancos will be desperate to avoid a repeat next year, and so it’s not come as a surprise to see them spend big on bringing in reinforcements.

However, whether it’s to balance the books or to bring in more cash to give to Zidane to continue his spending, the latest reports suggest that there will be exits coming too.

According to Mundo Deportivo, six names are in line to move on, with one of the touted deals having been officially confirmed already after Mateo Kovacic’s permanent move to Chelsea was completed.

That deal alone is said to have brought in €50m for Real Madrid, as per the report above, while Raul de Tomas, James Rodriguez, Theo Hernandez, Borja Mayoral and Martin Odegaard are all being tipped to follow him out of the exit door to bring in over €155m in total.

Time will tell if those deals go through as planned and if the numbers are accurate, but it would certainly be a masterstroke from the club if they do as those are all players surplus to requirements in the Spanish capital and so it would make a huge amount of sense to offload and cash in where possible.

With the signings that have already been made alone, Real Madrid look to be in a much stronger position already to compete next season, but with the backing of more spending power from these sales, they could yet get even stronger.