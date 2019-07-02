£85m-rated Man Utd, Man City transfer target informs club he wants exit as replacement lined up

Man Utd have reportedly received a transfer boost as it’s been claimed that Harry Maguire has told Leicester City that he wants an exit.

The 26-year-old has established himself as a key figure for both club and country in recent times and has emerged as one of the top centre-halves in the Premier League.

From his aerial prowess and defensive solidity to his distribution from the back, the England international certainly ticks all the right boxes.

According to The Sun, he may well have alerted Man Utd and Man City as it’s suggested that he has told Leicester that he wants to move on this summer.

However, the biggest obstacle to any exit will be his touted price-tag, as while it’s noted that both Manchester giants are willing to splash out £70m on him, the Foxes value him at £85m and so that could be enough to fend off the interested parties.

Nevertheless, Maguire’s touted desire to leave could now complicate matters for them as they won’t want to keep an unhappy player at the King Power Stadium and would be well advised to cash in instead, with Gary Cahill specifically named as a potential replacement which would suggest Leicester are now considering their options.

It’s noted that City are his preferred destination, but time will tell if they or Man Utd can satisfy Leicester’s demands, while it’s even noted that Arsenal are keen but can only offer £50m due to their limited transfer budget this summer.

What is clear is who needs a defensive reinforcement like Maguire more, and that is United having conceded 54 goals in 38 Premier League games last season.

That’s in comparison to City conceding just 23 goals, but Pep Guardiola also has a headache in that department as he must find a replacement for Vincent Kompany this summer after his exit. Maguire would seemingly fit the bill perfectly, but time will tell if his desire to leave Leicester is enough to force a move through.