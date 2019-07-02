Brendan Rodgers will be looking to stamp his mark on the Leicester City squad this summer, and he’s reportedly lining up a swoop for Ayoze Perez from Newcastle Utd.

The 46-year-old was appointed as Foxes boss in February, and after an impressive end to the campaign last year, there will be optimism at the King Power Stadium over where they can go under his stewardship.

SEE MORE: Remarkable stat shows why Harry Maguire transfer would be worth every penny for Manchester United

Naturally, he’ll want to bring in players who fit his ideas and style of play ahead of next season, and the Leicester hierarchy could be willing to back him as it has already been suggested by respected Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur that Youri Tielemans could return to the East Midlands on a permanent basis after impressing during his loan spell last season.

That’s not the only deal that they could be set to wrap up, as talkSPORT presenter and pundit Geoff Peters has now suggested that they’re also edging ever closer to securing a deal for Newcastle forward Perez, as per his tweet below.

The 25-year-old enjoyed another decent campaign last year with 13 goals and four assists in 41 appearances for the Magpies, taking his career goal tally up to 76 after a previous spell at Tenerife.

However, he could be on the move south this summer to join Leicester as Rodgers looks to boost his attacking options with a possible double swoop for Tielemans and Perez.

That didn’t appear to be a glaring issue last season as they scored 51 goals in 38 Premier League games, which was about par with the other mid-table sides.

However, in order to kick on from there and climb the standings from 9th place moving forward, the former Liverpool and Celtic boss is seemingly eyeing Tielemans and Perez to offer more quality, creativity and a killer instinct in the final third to take them further.