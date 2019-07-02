‘Am I missing something?’ – These Man United fans can’t understand why Maguire is being targeted over cut-price star

Manchester United fans have taken to social media to voice their concerns after a lucrative bid was launched for Leicester’s Harry Maguire on Tuesday.

According to Sky Sports News, the Red Devils tabled a £70 million offer for the England defender, which has already been rejected outright by the Foxes.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in the market for a new centre-back after watching his side struggle for form at the back end of the 2018-19 season.

United conceded 54 Premier League goals in total last term and only won two of their last 12 matches across all competitions, ultimately finishing sixth in the top flight.

However, some supporters have reacted angrily to the club’s pursuit of Maguire, with the general consensus being that he is too expensive for a player with minimal experience at the highest level of the game.

One fan couldn’t understand why the Leicester ace is being targeted over cut-price Tottenham star Toby Alderweireld, who has a £25 million release clause in his current contract – as per The Sun.

Harry Maguire. 70mil plus

Toby Alderweireld. 25mil Am I missing something? Is Woodward completely without a reasonable thought in his brain? — Gaz (@garyMUFC86) July 2, 2019

As you can see above, the angry United follower wrote on Twitter “Am I missing something”, after comparing the market value of Maguire and Alderweireld, but he is not the only fan to express outrage.

Another supporter insisted that Alderwiereld is “more of a leader” than Maguire, which is hard to disagree with given his consistency for Spurs over the last few years.

Alderweireld has a £25 million buy out clause, better player, cheaper and allows Tuanzebe to develop better. More of a leader than Maguire as well! — Dom? (@DomG73) July 2, 2019

The Belgian has been a fixture in Mauricio Pochettino’s starting XI since his arrival from Atletico Madrid in 2015 and he played a key role during Tottenham’s run to the Champions League final last term.

Maguire, meanwhile, has only tasted elite level football on the international stage, helping England reach the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.

He is Leicester’s talisman, but Alderwiereld has more experience behind him, which might make him better equipped to deal with the pressure of playing at Old Trafford.

Scores of United supporters seem to share the same opinion and you can read more of their comments below.

