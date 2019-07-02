Arsenal given two pieces of bad news as they anger club with transfer approach

Arsenal have been given two pieces of bad news today by that man in-the-know, David Ornstein.

According to Ornstein’s write-up on BBC Sport, a deal to sign Wilfried Zaha looks unlikely as the Gunners have angered Crystal Palace with the nature of their approach.

The Eagles see Arsenal’s negotiation strategy as outdated and naive, and will not even consider the club’s opening offer for Zaha.

This is a big blow as Arsenal could have done with signing the Ivory Coast international, with player sales or a possible swap deal perhaps enough to help them get the deal done despite their tricky financial situation.

However, they now seem to have alienated Palace and this will surely make any future negotiations more difficult.

Kieran Tierney transfer blow for Arsenal

On top of that, Ornstein has also tweeted that the potential Kieran Tierney transfer is also slipping away from Arsenal as Napoli edge ahead in the race.

See below as it looks like deals for both Zaha and Tierney now look increasingly unlikely for Unai Emery and co.

As things stand Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace to Arsenal not happening, will take major change(s) to materialise. Also hearing Napoli edging ahead in Kieran Tierney race but deal still there to be done. As we know cash the issue for #AFC this summer #CPFC #CelticFC #SSCNapoli https://t.co/CoNLGmdS7F — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) July 2, 2019

It’s hard to imagine this transfer window going worse for Arsenal at the moment, with the club in dire need of strengthening after last season’s trophyless campaign and fifth-place finish.

However, they look no closer to landing anyone and seem to have no workable strategy in place to get key business done.

