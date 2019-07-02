Talks today: Arsenal star’s reps to meet club to discuss surprise potential transfer away

Arsenal could surprisingly lose key striker Alexandre Lacazette this summer in a move they may be well-advised to avoid.

According to this tweet below from Yahoo Sports France, Lacazette is attracting interest from an unnamed Spanish club and his representatives will meet with the Gunners today to discuss the possibility of an exit.

Un club espagnol a manifesté son intérêt pour A Lacazette ( Arsenal) ! Réunion prévue demain entre les Gunners et les représentants de l’avant- centre Francais. pic.twitter.com/dpHsbpt7Af — Yahoo Sport France (@YahooSportFR) July 1, 2019

Not so long ago, there was some talk from Le 10 Sport that the France international could be eyed to replace Antoine Griezmann at Atletico Madrid.

Mundo Deportivo also linked Lacazette as a possible target for Barcelona, while he was even at one point bizarrely listed as a player on their official site.

Manu Lonjon of Yahoo is also said to have told Get French Football News that this meeting with Arsenal is not to discuss a new contract.

This all sounds rather worrying from an Arsenal point of view, as you’d imagine they surely wouldn’t entertain selling one of their best players after last season’s struggles and disappointments.

However, the Times have also claimed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has an asking price of just £56million this summer, so it may be that one of their two front-men will be offloaded.

This might be necessary as the Gunners chase an ambitious deal to sign Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, as per Sky Sports.