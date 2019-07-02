Arsenal stalwart Laurent Kosicielny is reportedly keen on a move to Bordeaux this summer and is ready to push for an exit from the Emirates.

The 33-year-old has been with the Gunners since 2010, making over 350 appearances for the club as he has firmly established himself as a fundamental figure for them as well as a fans’ favourite.

However, his time in north London could be coming to an end this summer as speculation continues to link him with an exit and a return to France.

According to L’Equipe, Bordeaux are eager to snap him up this summer, and it’s noted that the defensive stalwart is not only interested in the switch, but that he could even push to be released from his Arsenal contract despite there being another year to run on it still.

Importantly though, it’s added that Arsenal could demand €10m to green light a premature exit, and so it remains to be seen if the Ligue 1 outfit would be willing to splash out to make the move happen.

In another big hint that Koscielny is taking the possibility of a move very seriously, GFFN note that he has also followed and then unfollowed Bordeaux and a property company in that region on Instagram.

As reported by @DailyMercato – Laurent Koscielny recently followed & then unfollowed Bordeaux on Instagram, as well as a real estate agency in the Bordeaux area. See the below screenshot. pic.twitter.com/wQWq0lty8K — Get French Football News (@GFFN) July 2, 2019

Some will argue that is much more than a mere coincidence given the speculation noted above, but time will tell if he is genuinely planning a return to his homeland this summer.

From Arsenal’s perspective though, they surely can’t afford to get weaker in an area that is already a glaring problem for Unai Emery, as they conceded 51 goals in 38 Premier League games last season to give them the second worst defensive record out of the top nine sides in the standings.

While Koscielny isn’t getting any younger and his prime years have come and gone, his experience and leadership could still be valuable assets moving forward even if it is just for another year until his contract expires.