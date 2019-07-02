Club ready to try to block potential Manchester United striker transfer

Sevilla could reportedly be ready to do all they can to keep hold of Wissam Ben Yedder this summer despite strong speculation he could seal a transfer to Manchester United.

A recent report from La Colina de Nervion claimed Ben Yedder had agreed terms on a move to Man Utd, with the France international available for his release clause of just £36million, according to additional information from Sport Witness.

It seems clear that Ben Yedder would be a superb bargain for that price, having just completed a season in which he scored 30 goals in all competitions for Sevilla.

Still, a fresh report from La Colina de Nervion now claims Sevilla chief Monchi could get in United’s way by trying to make a tempting offer to Ben Yedder to stay in Spain instead.

The 28-year-old would apparently be made a key part of the club’s plans, though the report also states Monchi is aware this will be a difficult task.

MUFC fans will surely be hoping they can now close in on the signing without too much trouble, but as we’ve seen so far this summer, football transfers are anything but straightforward.