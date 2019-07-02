Liverpool legend names two transfers that could improve Jurgen Klopp’s side

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has named two potential transfers who could improve Jurgen Klopp’s squad next season.

The ex-Red believes this squad doesn’t need a huge amount of improvement after winning the Champions League, though they may need just the smallest injection of quality to make overtake Manchester City in the Premier League title race in 2019/20.

Speaking in the video above to ESPN FC, Nicol explains that he thinks the one thing missing in this Liverpool squad is a creative midfield player.

The pundit says LFC’s current midfielders are more about winning the ball back, and he names former Reds star Philippe Coutinho and Leicester City starlet James Maddison as two who could be ideal for that role.

It was recently claimed by Le 10 Sport, as translated by the Mirror, that the Merseyside giants could be interested in re-signing Coutinho after his difficult spell at Barcelona.

Liverpool have also been linked with some interest in Foxes ace Maddison by the Daily Star.