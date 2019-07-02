Manchester United submit €40m bid and move into pole position to beat Liverpool & Arsenal to exciting transfer

Manchester United reportedly look in a very strong position to clinch the transfer of highly-rated Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo.

According to Sportske Novosti, the Red Devils have made a bid of around €40million to sign the 21-year-old from Dinamo Zagreb, while the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal are also mentioned as being among his many suitors.

Man Utd, however, are described as holding a very strong interest as this report suggests a deal could be edging closer after this big development.

Olmo just had a superb European Under-21 Championships with Spain, winning the tournament and emerging as one of their best performers.

It seems clear the youngster could do a job in United’s midfield, which lacks quality after the departure of Ander Herrera and the unconvincing form of the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred last season.

The Telegraph also link MUFC with similar midfield players in Bruno Fernandes and Sean Longstaff, but it may be that Olmo is now one of their priority targets.

Liverpool could perhaps also do with more options in midfield as James Milner cannot go on forever, while Naby Keita was slow to settle in in his first season at Anfield.

Arsenal could definitely also do with stepping up their interest in Olmo if possible, as the Spaniard could be a major upgrade on flops like Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny in the middle of the park.