Double swoop: Valverde green lights two superstar signings to bolster Barcelona squad

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has reportedly approved of a double swoop this summer to land superstar duo Antoine Griezmann and Neymar.

The Catalan giants successfully defended their La Liga crown last season, but the manner of their Champions League exit coupled with defeat in the Copa del Rey final were two major red marks against the campaign.

In turn, changes are expected at the Nou Camp this summer to strengthen Valverde’s squad, and it’s now being suggested that they could land a huge double swoop to significantly bolster their attacking options.

According to Sport, the Barcelona boss has given his approval to sign both Griezmann and Neymar, and he remains confident that he will find a way for the duo to come in and co-exist alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez to form the most dangerous attacking line-up in Europe.

It will surely be quite the task though to find the balance between starting the quartet while maintaining their defensive solidity, as they will surely have to be willing to do plenty of work on that side of the game too.

Nevertheless, the report above would suggest that Barcelona could now try to land both star names this summer, although naturally it will have to be balanced with player sales too in terms of balancing the books financially as well as making room in the squad for the new arrivals.

It also of course depends on the ability to reach agreements with Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, although as Sport note, Griezmann’s release clause has now dropped to €120m, and so that would certainly make him the easier of the two players to sign.