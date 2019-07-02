Ex-Manchester United star set to complete transfer to PSG on Thursday

Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera will be unveiled as a Paris Saint Germain player this week, after leaving Manchester United on July 1.

The 29-year-old moved to Old Trafford from Athletic Bilbao in 2014 and quickly became a fan favourite in Manchester with his dynamic displays across the middle of the park.

He racked up 189 appearances in total for the Red Devils, scoring 35 goals and helping the team win four major trophies, including the FA Cup and Europa League.

Hererra was unable to negotiate a contract extension at United, despite being one of the most consistent performers for the club once again last season.

According to RMC Sport, the Spain international is now set to complete a free transfer to PSG on Thursday and begin training with his new teammates the following Monday.

Ander #Herrera arrive jeudi à Paris pour s’engager officiellement avec le #PSG et participer à la reprise avec le groupe pro à partir de lundi prochain ! #RMCsport — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) July 2, 2019

The ex-United star has the quality and experience to add a new dimension to Thomas Tuchel’s side and it would be no surprise to see him do well in Ligue 1 next season.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, have lost a holding midfielder who performed at a high level at all times, despite playing in a disjointed team.

Herrera’s tenacity and ability to read the game helped drive the Manchester outfit forward while also providing protection in front of the back four and he will surely be sorely missed.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a huge job on his hands at Old Trafford after a tough first few months in permanent charge of the first team, with a few more signings needed before his squad can compete at the top of the table.

Shoring up the defence is a priority for the Norwegian, but in order to bring balance to his starting XI, replacing Herrera is also must.

Unfortunately, there as few players in European football who are as committed and energetic as the diminutive star, which means United may well come to regret their decision to let him go for nothing in the coming months.