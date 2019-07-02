Fee agreed: Leicester City edging ever closer to £30m raid on Premier League rivals

Leicester City are reportedly on the verge of signing Ayoze Perez after agreeing on a £30m fee for the forward with Newcastle United.

The 25-year-old has been a key figure for the Magpies, bagging 33 goals and eight assists in 143 Premier League appearances for the club since his move from Tenerife in 2014.

SEE MORE: £85m-rated Man Utd, Man City transfer target informs club he wants exit as replacement lined up

It appears as though it could be an unsettled summer on Tyneside as after Rafa Benitez’s exit was confirmed last week when his contract expired, a big-money sale could now be given the green light.

As per Sky Sports’ tweet below, Leicester have reportedly agreed on a £30m fee with Newcastle over the signing of the Spaniard, although it’s noted that he must still agree on personal terms and undergo a medical before the move is made official.

Time will tell if those stages go through without any hitches, but ultimately it appears as though Newcastle are prepared to cash in on Perez this summer which in turn could help fund their own push for reinforcements once Benitez’s successor has been announced.

For now though, it’s going to be a difficult time for Newcastle fans, as the Shields Gazette note that they’re still reportedly in the middle of takeover talks which continue to drag on, while they’re currently without a manager.

Selling one of their top players is hardly going to lift the mood at St James’s Park, but that’s the threat facing them this week as Perez appears to be nearing a move to Leicester to bolster Brendan Rodgers’ attack next season.

The former Celtic and Liverpool boss enjoyed a positive start to life at the King Power Stadium after taking charge in February, and it appears as though the club hierarchy are going to back him in the transfer window to allow him to stamp his mark on the squad ahead of next season.