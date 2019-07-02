(Photo) Jack Clarke poses with Tottenham shirt as these Spurs fans name the transfer they want next

Tottenham have finally signed a player! 517 days since the transfer of Lucas Moura, Spurs have today announced a deal for Leeds United youngster Jack Clarke.
Unfortunately, in the most Spurs move ever, the 18-year-old winger is now heading back to Elland Road on loan for the 2019/20 season.
So, in terms of signing players who can actually make an immediate impact, Tottenham fans are still waiting.
Here, at least, is a picture of Clarke with his Tottenham shirt after the move was made official this morning.
? #WelcomeJack #COYS ?? #THFC pic.twitter.com/L2aZTteyrN
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 2, 2019
However, this lot want more, and are now bombarding the club’s Twitter account with messages about Lyon star Tanguy Ndombele.
L’Equipe recently linked the France international strongly with a big-money move to the north London giants, and THFC supporters are now eager to see an announcement for him coming up soon…
