Done deal: Tottenham confirm first signing in 517 days and he won’t even play for the club next season

Tottenham have officially announced the completed transfer of Leeds United winger Jack Clarke – their first signing in 517 days.

The youngster, however, won’t even play for Spurs next season as it’s also been confirmed by the Championship club that he’ll be returning to Elland Road on loan for the 2019/20 campaign.

Still, Clarke looks an exciting prospect after showing what he can do with Leeds, becoming a regular for Marcelo Bielsa’s first-team despite being only 18 years of age.

Tottenham have a fine recent record of plucking top young talent from the lower leagues, with Dele Alli a particular recent success story.

? | #LUFC are pleased to announce the loan signing of Jack Clarke from Tottenham Hotspur #HiJack — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 2, 2019

Spurs fans will hope Clarke can replicate that success, and it could also be useful for that development if he starts out on loan at Leeds again for another year.

Mauricio Pochettino will hope to see the young attacker get more playing time at that level, with competition for places currently high in this Tottenham squad.