Bayern Munich complete transfer of another Chelsea star following failed Callum Hudson-Odoi bid

Bayern Munich have reportedly sealed the signing of Chelsea wonderkid Jamal Musiala, according to sources in Germany.

This little-known Blues youngster may be the latest big prospect from Stamford Bridge, but it looks like he’s set to continue his career abroad.

According to Bild, Bayern have succeeded in snapping up Musiala, which follows reports once again linking Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi with the Bavarian giants.

Sky Sports reported that CFC had turned down an offer from Bayern for the 18-year-old, so it seems they’ve gone for another of their exciting youth products instead.

This is far from ideal for Chelsea, who are under a transfer ban at the moment, so could benefit from having academy players available to step up into the first-team.

It remains to be seen if Musiala was really anywhere close to doing that, but if a big club like Bayern have come in for him, he must have been a big talent worth keeping around.

This follows the trend of young English players going abroad to get more playing time, with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson also shining in the German top flight.