Jurgen Klopp WARNED over how €16million signing could affect current Liverpool star

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been given a warning about completing the transfer of Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Jacob Bruun Larsen.

The highly-rated 20-year-old has been linked strongly with a move to Liverpool in a recent report, and there’s no doubt he could be a great fit for the club.

However, LFC also have the extremely promising Harry Wilson on their books, who is back at Anfield for next season after an impressive season on loan at Derby County.

Wilson could be a useful squad player for 2019/20 and maybe even more if he takes his chances when they come his way.

Still, the Welshman’s Liverpool career would no doubt be harmed by the presence of Bruun Larsen as well, with Klopp surely not having much more room for all these attacking players.

That’s the view of Matt Dawson on Football Fan Cast, who says: “(The Bruun Larsen signing) could prove to be a setback for one of Jurgen Klopp’s current players.

“If he were to arrive at Anfield, it could well spell the end for Harry Wilson.

“The latter has reportedly had a £21m price tag slapped on his head this summer and if Bruun Larsen arrived then the potential of him leaving would surely become elevated.

“Wilson was a big presence on the right-hand side for Derby last term but also shone on the left wing in the Championship.

“The Welshman is two years older than Larsen, but despite having a more impressive season, scoring 16 goals, he continues to look out of favour. The interest in the Dane is arguably evidence of that.”