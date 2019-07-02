Lucy Bronze’s brother brilliantly TROLLS Megan Rapinoe before World Cup showdown

The shock news before the Women’s World Cup semi-final clash between USA and England was that Megan Rapinoe was left on the bench.

The 33-year-old has been the key figure for the holders through the tournament so far, and so given the magnitude of the game, it was a huge surprise to see her named on the bench.

USA coach Jill Ellis insisted prior to the showdown that she would address the decision after the game, leaving others to speculate over the reasoning behind the call.

As seen in his tweet below, England right-back Lucy Bronze’s brother, Jorge, gave his opinion on the matter, as he insisted that given Rapinoe would have come head-to-head with his sister in their duel on the left flank, she perhaps didn’t fancy it.

It remains to be seen what the official reason was, but England will hope that it comes after a win to book their spot in the final at the weekend.