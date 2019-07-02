Improved bid made: Manchester United revive potential £70m transfer in major u-turn

Manchester United have reportedly revived hope of doing a deal to sign Leicester City defender Harry Maguire this summer.

The Daily Mirror recently claimed the Red Devils were now out of the running due to not being willing to pay £100million for the England international.

However, Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol has claimed Man Utd have now tabled an improved offer of £70m for the player, though it remains to be seen if this will end up being enough.

Manchester United have made increased £70m bid for Leicester City defender Harry Maguire. Manchester City also interested — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 2, 2019

As has previously been noted, Solhekol also mentions interest from Manchester City in Maguire, who has long looked one of the finest centre-backs in Europe.

The 26-year-old has shone for Leicester and England in recent times, though some would question if he’s really worth £70m, let alone £100m.

Still, it seems MUFC have made a u-turn on this and still hope to bring Maguire to Old Trafford this summer as they eye much-needed defensive reinforcements.

The club may be running out of options in terms of centre-back targets, with Sky Sports recently suggesting they were set to miss out on Matthijs de Ligt to Juventus.

Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly also continues to be linked with United by the Sun, but they also state Napoli have set an £85m asking price for him and don’t want to sell.