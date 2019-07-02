£90m-rated star is Man United’s immediate priority as transfer talks expected to intensify

Manchester United are reportedly set to continue to step up talks to seal the transfer of Leicester City defender Harry Maguire this summer.

It was reported earlier today that the Red Devils had made a bid of around £70million to Leicester for Maguire, with Manchester City also still interested, according to Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports.

Manchester United have made increased £70m bid for Leicester City defender Harry Maguire. Manchester City also interested — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 2, 2019

However, the latest from the Evening Standard is that Man Utd now hope their big-money bid can kill off City’s pursuit of the £90m-rated England international, with the Premier League champions looking unlikely to go above £65m for him.

The report adds that Maguire is an immediate priority for United and that negotiations over bringing him to Old Trafford will now gather pace.

MUFC fans will hope that their club can get this done and will be encouraged by how serious their efforts to land the 26-year-old seem to be.

There’s no question Maguire would be a major upgrade on the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones after an excellent couple of seasons at the King Power Stadium.