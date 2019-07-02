Remarkable stat shows why Harry Maguire transfer would be worth every penny for Manchester United

As Sky Sports report on Harry Maguire transfer links with Manchester United, this video clip below also points out stats that show why he could be such an important signing for them.

Watch the analysis below that reveals Maguire ranked 1st in the Premier League for aerial duels won – while Man Utd overall were 13th in the top flight in that department.

Would Maguire be the right fit at Old Trafford? The #TransferTalk panel explain why #MUFC want to sign Harry Maguire after having a £70m bid turned down by #LCFC. ? Follow the latest news and rumours in Transfer Centre LIVE! https://t.co/vPeUZLRbCa pic.twitter.com/OYmp5sz8k5 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 2, 2019

It was a poor season from the Red Devils, who finished without a trophy and outside of the Champions League qualification places.

One big factor behind this will no doubt have been their lack of quality in defence, with the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones surely not good enough for a club of MUFC’s ambition.

Overall, United conceded 54 league goals – their highest goals-against record in the Premier League era.

As Maguire’s stats show, he really could be worth every penny for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, with the Evening Standard reporting Leicester City want as much as £90million for him.

While that undoubtedly sounds like a lot, Liverpool splashed out on Virgil van Dijk in 2018 and it has transformed them into a far more solid side which won the Champions League and pushed Manchester City extremely close in last season’s title race.

Maguire could well have a similar impact at Old Trafford if United are ready to go all out to get this deal done.