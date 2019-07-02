£70m star tells club to ACCEPT Manchester United transfer bid as he agitates for move

Leicester City defender Harry Maguire looks to have informed the club of his desire to be allowed a transfer to Manchester United.

According to journalist Simon Stone, it would be wrong to say the England international is happy to stay at the King Power Stadium as Man Utd make an improved bid of £70million for him.

However, Stone adds that United need to improve their offer as Leicester value him over £70m.

So, @ManUtd have indeed offered £70m for Harry Maguire. @LCFC board are aware of Maguire's wishes. Not the type to agitate but wrong to say he is happy to stay. However, Leicester's valuation is over £70m so bit of work to do on this one. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) July 2, 2019

It has previously been claimed that the Maguire MUFC transfer could cost as much as £100m in total, but that will surely be too much for the Red Devils.

Still, they may get a boost as it sounds like Maguire doesn’t want to stay at Leicester this summer with the prospect of a bigger move on the table.

Although Stone says above that the 26-year-old is not the type of player to agitate for a move, sources close to the deal have informed CaughtOffside that the player may consider pushing harder to be allowed to leave later in the transfer window if Leicester continue to play hard-ball.

United will certainly hope to see that from Maguire at some point, as they so badly need a centre-back of his quality to come in this summer.

They’re set to miss out on Matthijs de Ligt to Juventus, while others like Kalidou Koulibaly and Ruben Dias may also be out of reach.