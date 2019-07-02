Man United agree terms with £70m-rated star after fresh round of talks, now aiming to finalise transfer with club

Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement with Bruno Fernandes after a fresh round of transfer talks with his agent.

According to Nicolo Schira, the Red Devils now hope to finalise the deal with Fernandes’ club Sporting Lisbon in what looks an exciting potential summer signing.

Man Utd could do with more quality in midfield, and Fernandes looked world class last season with 28 goals and 14 assists from the middle of the park in all competitions.

Still, it remains to be seen how easy it will be for United to agree a fee with Sporting, who have previously been reported as holding out for as much as £70million for their star player, according to A Bola, as translated by the Sun.

That may well be worth paying, though, with Fernandes looking set for a big career at the highest level, and if MUFC dawdle then they will surely soon find another big club beats them to his signature.

The 24-year-old has also been linked with the club in a report from the Telegraph, which states Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains keen on both him and Newcastle United starlet Sean Longstaff, regardless of whether or not Paul Pogba stays at Old Trafford this summer.