Manchester United given hope of clinching potential £65million transfer after major development

Manchester United and Real Madrid will be happy with this piece of transfer news breaking this afternoon – Tottenham face a real dilemma as they struggle to keep hold of Christian Eriksen.

This is according to the Daily Mirror, who claim Eriksen has pretty much made it clear to Spurs in a fresh round of talks that he wants out of the club in order to fulfil his ambition of winning major trophies.

Man Utd and Real Madrid are both mentioned as potential suitors for the Denmark international, with the piece noting that Real are confident they could sign him for around £65million.

It may well take more than that from United, however, as they’re a Premier League rival, though he’d surely be worth every penny after his years of world class performances in the Premier League.

Tottenham may also increasingly find they’re forced to accept a lower bid for Eriksen as he’s now in the final year of his contract with the north Londoners.

The Evening Standard have previously linked the 27-year-old as a target to replace Paul Pogba for United, so it may be that any deal will hinge on the Frenchman leaving Old Trafford.

Still, that could soon be a reality for the Red Devils as the Sun report that the 26-year-old will beg the club to be allowed to leave as Real Madrid and Juventus show an interest in him.