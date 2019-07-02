Talks this week: Manchester United line up first formal transfer approach for Premier League star

Manchester United are reportedly preparing their first formal approach to seal the transfer of Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff this week.

The 21-year-old looks a top talent after catching the eye at St James’ Park, and he seems an ideal long-term replacement for club legend Michael Carrick due to his composed and intelligent style of play.

United have been linked with a number of top midfield players this summer and Longstaff is mentioned as one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s top targets by the Telegraph.

The report also states the Red Devils could go after Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes as well, regardless of whether or not Paul Pogba leaves Old Trafford.

Longstaff certainly seems an ideal fit for the transfer approach adopted since Solskjaer took over as manager, with other British youngsters Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James also joining the club this summer.

It makes sense that Man Utd are now targeting the likes of Longstaff and Fernandes as they’d surely represent huge upgrades on Nemanja Matic and Fred.

Both were well below-par for much of last season, while Ander Herrera’s departure on a free transfer also leaves a gap to be filled in that area of the pitch.