Man Utd face threat of missing out on £35m teenage starlet as Premier League side eye bid

Man Utd could reportedly see their attempt to sign Monaco youngster Benoit Badiashile hijacked by Wolves as they prepare to make a bid.

The 18-year-old has wasted little time in making an impression for the Ligue 1 giants as he featured 29 times last season and impressed despite their struggles.

According to The Sun, he is attracting interest from the Premier League, and United could yet miss out as Wolves are being tipped to launch a £35m bid for the defensive ace.

Badiashile would certainly fit the mould of what Man Utd are looking to build this summer, following on from the signings of Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemingly trying to rebuild with youth with a long-term vision in mind.

Coupled with the fact that the Red Devils need to address their defensive weaknesses after conceding a whopping 54 goals in 38 Premier League games last season, he would tick two very important boxes, should a move to Old Trafford have materialised.

However, based on the report above it sounds as though United may well have to alter their plans and target another defender with Wolves seemingly ready to make the first move and launch a £35m bid to prise him away from Monaco and take him to Molineux instead.

United have also been heavily linked with Leicester City defender Harry Maguire, with a £70m bid being touted, as per BBC Sport, and so while he would offer more assurances given he is established in the Premier League and with England, the Red Devils will have to splash out significantly more if he remains their priority.