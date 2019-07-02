Paul Pogba training away from Manchester United squad amid talk he’s set to beg for transfer away

Paul Pogba has seemingly declined to make an immediate return to Manchester United for pre-season training as he continues to work on his fitness alone in New York.

This is according to the Sun, who report that, by contrast, Romelu Lukaku took the opportunity to get back to Carrington as quickly as possible despite there also being doubts about his future at United.

Pogba is said to be keeping his fitness up by training in New York, but it’s not the best look that the France international has not returned to Man Utd at the same time as seemingly everyone else in the squad.

The 26-year-old had another frustrating season with the Red Devils last season, starting poorly under Jose Mourinho before a short purple match when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer first took over, before then returning to some anonymous displays towards the end of the campaign.

Pogba is not exactly Mr Popular with most United fans these days, and he’s not helped by frequent transfer rumours that have followed him around for the last few months.

Another recent report from the Sun claimed the former Juventus man was preparing to beg Solskjaer to be allowed to leave this summer, with Real Madrid and his old club Juve interested in him.