Man Utd trio set to hold crunch talks with Solskjaer this week amid exit speculation

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly has a busy week ahead of him with plans to sit down for talks with three key figures in his current squad.

The Red Devils are coming off the back of a bitterly disappointing campaign last season after finishing outside of the top four in the Premier League while ending up empty-handed in terms of trophies.

In turn, they face a crucial summer in which Solskjaer has to get the squad right ahead of next season as he’ll hope to ensure that they make significant progress.

Having already officially confirmed deals for Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, United have strengthened their squad, but they’ll surely be hoping to rule out potentially damaging exits this week too when the players all return for pre-season training.

As noted by The Sun, Anthony Martial is expected to discuss his future with the Norwegian tactician to ensure that he still have a key role to play for him at Old Trafford moving forward, while ESPN add that both Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku will also sit down with the Man Utd boss to clarify their positions.

Time will tell if all three remain or not, but perhaps in the case of Pogba in particular given his quality and importance to the side, Solskjaer will be eager to make his case to convince the Frenchman to stay rather than having to spend the window trying to find a replacement capable of filling that void.

Nevertheless, with plenty of time to go this summer still, clearing up their respective futures will paint a much clearer picture for all concerned in terms of where United will still need to bolster the squad and which areas will remain well covered.