Video: Arsenal confirm first summer signing, Gunners new-boy shows off slick skills in announcement video

Arsenal have finally completed a signing in this transfer window, with the club today confirming the completed transfer of Gabriel Martinelli.

Watch below as the Brazilian youngster shows off his skills in a neat introductory video clip, donned in full Arsenal gear.

? Welcome to Arsenal, Gabriel Martinelli ?? pic.twitter.com/czlXdHpkQs — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 2, 2019

Martinelli has impressed in his short career so far and looks an exciting addition to Unai Emery’s squad, even if he is likely to be more one for the future than for the present.

Globo Esporte have previously linked the 18-year-old with the Gunners, stating he’d cost around £6million – a fee that could look like a real bargain one day.