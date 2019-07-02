“Liverpool made an offer to him” – Reds transfer approach for top striker REVEALED by journalist

Liverpool transfer news this summer hasn’t always been majorly captivating, with the Reds seemingly content with the squad they have.

However, there has been occasional talk of a big-money move if the right player comes along, with exciting talents like Nicolas Pepe and Bruno Fernandes linked as targets by various sources.

And it seems there was some serious interest from Liverpool in German striker Max Kruse, as RTL journalist Thomas Wagner explains that the Merseyside giants were in touch about snapping the free agent up.

However, it seems LFC’s efforts were not enough as the 31-year-old ended up moving to Fenerbahce instead once his contract with Werder Bremen expired.

‘I know Liverpool made an offer to him,’ Wagner said.

‘At first, I thought that a move to Fenerbahce is an unlikely one. But he choose Fenerbahce over Liverpool.

‘I think he will make a lot of money in Turkey and also he will be the centre of attention.’

Liverpool fans will probably think they could aim higher than Kruse anyway, and their club are today being linked with an exciting swoop for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.