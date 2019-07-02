Tottenham claimed to have struck second ‘done deal’ of the day following Jack Clarke transfer

Tottenham’s deal to sign Lyon star Tanguy Ndombele is reportedly a done deal, according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The France international has been strongly linked with Spurs in recent times after a terrific season in Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

It had been reported by L’Equipe that Tottenham had agreed a fee with Lyon to sign Ndombele, and it now looks as though the player himself has agreed on the move to north London, if this tweet by Romano is anything to go by…

The 22-year-old looks an ideal fit for Spurs’ style of play, having shown himself to be an energetic all-rounder and ideal box-to-box man to add plenty to Mauricio Pochettino’s midfield both defensively and going forward.

This could well be Tottenham’s second done deal of the day if we get any official confirmation soon, with the club also announcing the signing of Leeds United youngster Jack Clarke this morning, before also confirming he would be loaned back to the Championship side…