Pep Guardiola eyes €50m-rated proven winner to replace key Man City stalwart

Man City are reportedly considering a move for Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci this summer, who is said to be rated at €50m by the reigning Serie A champions.

Pep Guardiola has a major void to fill this summer after the exit of defensive stalwart Vincent Kompany, and that will likely be his priority in order to build on their domestic treble last season.

Such was the influence, leadership and experience that the Belgian veteran possessed, he remained a key figure even through his injury troubles, and so the Spanish tactician will seemingly look to replace that as well as possible ahead of the new campaign.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, they have set their sights on Bonucci to address that problem, although it’s suggested that it could take a bid of up to €50m to prise him away from the Turin giants.

That is quite a hefty fee for a player who is now 32 years of age, and so it might be enough to force City to look elsewhere.

However, if Guardiola is looking for a proven winner and a more experienced head at the back to complement the likes of Aymeric Laporte and John Stones, then it could be argued that Bonucci would be a perfect addition.

Further, the Italian international fits the mould perfectly for a Guardiola side, given his ability to play out from the back as his distribution is world-class for a centre-half, while not neglecting his defensive duties.

Bonucci has won seven Serie A titles with Juventus among countless other domestic trophies, and so there is little doubt that he would make a positive impact at the Etihad if Guardiola did indeed push to take him to Man City this summer.