Manchester United take a look at potential transfer of star with £134million buy-out clause

Manchester United are reportedly looking at Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez as one of a number of options to strengthen in that area of the pitch.

The Red Devils could do with upgrades on flops such as Nemanja Matic and Fred, while the departure of Ander Herrera on a free transfer also leaves a hole to be filled.

The latest from the Telegraph is that Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen on Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes and Newcastle United youngster Sean Longstaff.

However, the report also mentions some interest in Atletico star Saul, who has been one of the finest players in Europe in his position for a number of years now.

The 24-year-old would likely not come cheap, however, with it previously being claimed by AS that he has a release clause of £134million.

That AS report linked Saul with Manchester City, and suggested the Premier League champions would most likely have to pay that clause to sign him.

It remains to be seen if MUFC would have to do the same, but Atletico will surely not want to lose such a key player for much less than that price.

Diego Simeone already faces the prospect of losing another star player in Antoine Griezmann this summer, with ESPN suggesting a move to Barcelona is edging closer.