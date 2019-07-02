Menu

Done deal: Tanguy Ndombele Tottenham transfer confirmed and breaks two records

Tottenham have announced the completed signing of French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon in a club-record deal.

The 22-year-old is a real statement signing by Spurs after showing himself to be one of the very finest midfield players in Europe last season.

And it’s an expensive one too, with RMC, translated by Get French Football News in the tweets below, explaining that this is both Tottenham’s most expensive signing and Lyon’s most expensive sale of all time…

A true all-rounder, Ndombele looks capable of providing an upgrade on any of Tottenham’s current defensive or attacking midfield options.

This deal has looked on the cards for some time now, with L’Equipe recently reporting on him edging closer to the move to north London.

Tanguy Ndombele looks an exciting signing for Tottenham

However, Spurs have still had to beat off some major competition for the France international’s signature, with a recent report from Soccer Link also claiming he’d agreed terms with Manchester United and Juventus.

Tottenham reached the Champions League final last season and will now surely challenge for trophies again as Ndombele joins Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.

 

