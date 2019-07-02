Prem club making progress in bid to beat Manchester United to midfielder signing

Leicester City are reportedly making progress over a permanent transfer deal for Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The Belgium international impressed on loan at the King Power Stadium in the second half of the 2018/19 campaign, and it now looks like he could stay with the club on a permanent basis.

This is despite some interest from Manchester United, as acknowledged in a report this afternoon from Sky Sports, which states that the player is now said to be keen on the move to Leicester.

Tielemans could have been an excellent addition for the Red Devils, who seem in urgent need of upgrades on the under-performing Paul Pogba, who is said to be ready to ask to leave Old Trafford anyway, according to the Sun.

Even if Pogba stays, Tielemans could be ideal as an upgrade on the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred, both of whom were well below par for most of last season.

Still, Leicester seem to be closing in on a superb piece of business that just shows how much of a threat to the big six they could be next season.