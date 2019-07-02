Tottenham announced the signing of Tanguy Ndombele on Tuesday, but speculation is already linking them with their next transfer target.

As seen in the club’s tweet below, they confirmed the arrival of the 22-year-old as their first major signing of the summer, with BBC Sport noting that the deal could cost €70m in total including bonuses.

In turn, that’s a statement of intent from the club hierarchy to show that they are willing to spend big this summer in order to strengthen Mauricio Pochettino’s squad, as they look to build on their impressive progress last season and go on to compete for trophies on a yearly basis.

After their memorable run to the Champions League final, coupled with another top-four finish in the Premier League, it seems overdue that Spurs are ready to take that next step to now really compete with their rivals.

Their big-money signing this week would suggest that they’re ready to put their foot down, and another deal could be in the works already.

As reported by Calciomercato, Tottenham are eager to prise Nicolo Zaniolo away from Roma this summer, and could even be willing to include defensive ace Toby Alderweireld in their offer to try and sweeten the deal.

That would make sense for Roma as they sold Kostas Manolas to Napoli this week in a deal that saw Amadou Diawara arrive from the Partenopei, and so while they strengthened their midfield, they will need to address the hole left behind in their backline and the Belgian star could be the solution.

Zaniolo, 20, enjoyed an impressive season last year with six goals and two assists in 36 appearances, and it seems as though he has a big future ahead of him for club and country if he can continue to develop and improve.

Given Pochettino’s track record of improving young players over the years, particularly during his time at Tottenham, that would seemingly make it a very sensible move for all concerned.