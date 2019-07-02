Video: Alex Morgan trolls England with tea-sipping celebration after heading USA into semi-final lead

United States captain Alex Morgan mocked England by pretending to drink tea when celebrating her semi-final goal in the Women’s World Cup on Tuesday.

The defending champions took the lead in the last four tie after just ten minutes when Christen Press headed home at the back post.

Their lead only lasted nine minutes though, as Ellen White fired a brilliant half-volley into the top corner to equalise for the Three Lions after a competitive first 20 minutes in Lyon.

Morgan ensured that the USA went in at half-time 2-1 up, heading her country back into the lead after a brilliant cross from Lindsey Horan.

To rub salt into the opposition’s wounds, Morgan decided to troll England with a tea-sipping celebration after scoring, which will surely live long in the memory whatever the final result may be.

Check out the 30-year-old striker’s goal and celebration below, via Twitter.

Alex Morgan trolling England by sipping tea is LEGENDARY ??pic.twitter.com/BzIBNx0xzu — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 2, 2019