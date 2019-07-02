Video: Ellen White’s superb finish hauls England level against the USA in Women’s World Cup semi-finals

England women’s forward Ellen White steered home an equaliser against the USA in Tuesday night’s World Cup semi-final in France.

Phil Neville’s side went 1-0 down after just 10 minutes when Christen Press headed in the opening goal for the United States, but they were pegged back just nine minutes later.

Beth Mead found herself in acres of space out on the left and delivered a pinpoint cross into the box, which White met expertly on the half volley.

The ball flew into the top right-hand corner of the net sparking wild scenes of celebrations, but the USA have regained the lead to make it 2-1 with half-time fast approaching.

Check out White’s expert finish which hauled England level briefly below, via Twitter.