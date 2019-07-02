Video: England ace Ellen White fights back tears in emotional interview after USA loss

England suffered heartbreak on Tuesday night as they exited the Women’s World Cup 2019 after a 2-1 defeat to USA in Lyon.

It was a thrilling encounter from start to finish as goals from Christen Press and Alex Morgan either side of White’s strike sent the defending champions through to the final on Sunday.

It didn’t pass without controversy either though as there were two major VAR calls, one of which resulted in a penalty for England, although unfortunately for Steph Houghton, she couldn’t convert late on to send the game into extra time.

As expected, emotions were running high in the immediate aftermath of such a disappointing setback, but fair play to White for doing an interview with BBC after the game as she fought back the tears to discuss her pride in the team and wished USA well for the final.

It was a classy interview in truth as she would undoubtedly have been desperately upset with the outcome of the game, but she fought off the tears and will look to regroup with the rest of the squad as their prepare for the third-place playoff match on Saturday.