Wilfried Zaha house: Photos of Arsenal transfer target’s stunning seven-bedroom mansion in London

Arsenal FC Crystal Palace FC
A look inside Wilfried Zaha’s house makes it all the more clear why the Arsenal transfer target reportedly wants to stay in London this summer.

The Crystal Palace forward is attracting plenty of headlines at the moment as he is strongly linked with a big move to the Emirates Stadium.

Sky Sports claim Arsenal have made an opening bid for Zaha, and there’s no doubt the Ivory Coast international would be a superb addition to Unai Emery’s squad.

It’s also been noted by Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol that Zaha wants to stay in London, which could be good news for Arsenal in terms of getting the deal done.

It also gives us an opportunity to take a look at these stunning pictures of the 26-year-old’s current abode – a seven-bedroom mansion in the capital city.

It’s something very special indeed, with Zaha’s house surely up there with the very finest of Premier League footballers’ homes.

To be honest, we’re sure Zaha would be able to afford something pretty special if he were to move to, say, Manchester, but you can’t blame the guy for being attached to this property…

zaha-house

Wilfried Zaha’s house from the outside

pool

Wilfried Zaha’s house has a decent swimming pool

room

Wilfried Zaha is reportedly keen to stay in London

bedroom

Wilfried Zaha’s London house has seven bedrooms

fireplace

Wilfried Zaha could stay in this massive house if he gets a transfer to Arsenal

living-room

Wilfried Zaha would be a terrific signing for Arsenal

kitchen

Wilfried Zaha’s kitchen, but can Arsenal cook up an offer to tempt Crystal Palace?

Photos via Sports Joe.

